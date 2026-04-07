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Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Arrested In Mexico Following Alleged Incident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2026
Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Arrested In Mexico Following Alleged Incident


Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio has reportedly been arrested in Mexico.

According to reports, Del Rio, whose real name is Alberto Rodriguez, was taken into custody in San Luis Potosi after allegedly assaulting his wife. It is claimed she sustained injuries to her face and arms before contacting emergency services.

Authorities from the State Civil Guard responded to the scene and detained the 48 year old.

Rodriguez signed with WWE in 2009 and debuted on the main roster in 2010, going on to win two world championships. In 2011, he made history by winning both the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank in the same year.

He initially left WWE in 2014 and later returned for a second run between 2015 and 2016, also competing in promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Lucha Underground.

This marks another legal issue for Rodriguez. In 2020, he was arrested over serious allegations including sexual assault and kidnapping. While he was formally charged, those charges were ultimately dropped in 2021.

 

 




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