Possible Spoiler Emerges Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE Raw

Jade Cargill is expected to be backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw in Houston, Texas, with multiple sources confirming the update after an initial report surfaced earlier in the day.

Her potential appearance comes at a crucial point in the road to WrestleMania 42, as the build toward her WWE Women’s Championship defense continues to intensify. Cargill is set to put the title on the line against Rhea Ripley on April 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and with the event rapidly approaching, any interaction between the two could further escalate tensions heading into the showdown.

Ripley is already scheduled to compete on tonight’s show, teaming up with IYO SKY in tag team action against B-Fab and Michin. The latter duo have been aligned with Cargill in recent weeks, adding another layer to the rivalry as the WrestleMania program continues to take shape across both brands.

With Ripley actively appearing on both Raw and SmackDown throughout WrestleMania season, Cargill being backstage opens the door for a possible face-to-face moment or confrontation on the broadcast. Even a brief appearance could play a key role in building momentum just weeks before the championship clash.

Raw airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST from the Toyota Center in Houston and will stream live on Netflix.