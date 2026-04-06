Top TNA Talent Reportedly Set For Contract Expiry This Summer

TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana is officially on the clock, with a new report confirming his contract is set to expire this summer, putting his future firmly up in the air.

Santana has been a central figure for TNA since his 2024 return, capturing the TNA World Championship twice and currently holding the title in his second reign. With his deal nearing its end, what was once speculation about his next move has now become a very real situation.

Recent comments from Santana about a potential move to WWE now carry added significance. While he made it clear he remains focused on his current run, the looming expiration of his contract shifts those discussions into serious territory. With strong momentum behind him, Santana would likely attract interest from WWE, AEW, and top independent promotions alike.

The uncertainty also comes at a pivotal time for TNA. Following Steve Maclin’s frightening incident at Sacrifice and ongoing questions surrounding the company’s championship picture, Santana has been leading the brand as its top star heading into the summer. His possible exit could have major implications both inside and outside the ring.

As of now, neither Santana nor TNA have publicly addressed the situation or confirmed any ongoing negotiations.