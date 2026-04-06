×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Top TNA Talent Reportedly Set For Contract Expiry This Summer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
Top TNA Talent Reportedly Set For Contract Expiry This Summer

TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana is officially on the clock, with a new report confirming his contract is set to expire this summer, putting his future firmly up in the air.

Santana has been a central figure for TNA since his 2024 return, capturing the TNA World Championship twice and currently holding the title in his second reign. With his deal nearing its end, what was once speculation about his next move has now become a very real situation.

Recent comments from Santana about a potential move to WWE now carry added significance. While he made it clear he remains focused on his current run, the looming expiration of his contract shifts those discussions into serious territory. With strong momentum behind him, Santana would likely attract interest from WWE, AEW, and top independent promotions alike.

The uncertainty also comes at a pivotal time for TNA. Following Steve Maclin’s frightening incident at Sacrifice and ongoing questions surrounding the company’s championship picture, Santana has been leading the brand as its top star heading into the summer. His possible exit could have major implications both inside and outside the ring.

As of now, neither Santana nor TNA have publicly addressed the situation or confirmed any ongoing negotiations.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

April 6, 2026 at

Houston, Texas, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Apr. 6th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 7th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WrestleMania 42

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy