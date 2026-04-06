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New Singles Match Announced For WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
New Singles Match Announced For WWE Raw

WWE has locked in a Hall of Famer for action on tonight’s Raw, with Rey Mysterio set to go one on one with Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh.

The match was confirmed earlier today, with WWE announcing that Mysterio will compete live on Raw. This will be his first singles bout since being sidelined with a torn groin back in April.

Mysterio returned to the ring last week in six man tag team action, teaming with John Cena and Sheamus to score a win over McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Now, he looks to follow that up with a singles victory.

Raw takes place tonight from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Alongside Mysterio vs McDonagh, the show will continue the “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, while Roman Reigns is scheduled to open the broadcast.

WWE Raw lineup:

• Men’s WarGames Advantage Match: Participants TBA

• Tournament Quarterfinal: Gunther vs Carmelo Hayes

• Tournament Quarterfinal: Solo Sikoa vs Penta

• Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs JD McDonagh

• Roman Reigns opens the show

• Becky Lynch appears live

• Dominik Mysterio addresses John Cena

The winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament will earn a shot at John Cena in his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington DC. The Raw bracket features Gunther vs Hayes and Sikoa vs Penta, while SmackDown has seen changes due to Sheamus being sidelined. Rusev will face Jey Uso, and LA Knight is set to meet a mystery opponent. The finals are scheduled for the December 8 episode of Raw.




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