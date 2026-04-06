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Amazing Red Set For Brooklyn Return At PRODUCE Volume 1 Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
Amazing Red Set For Brooklyn Return At PRODUCE Volume 1 Event

A new matchup has been confirmed for PRODUCE’s debut event this summer, adding even more buzz to the promotion’s first outing.

It was revealed on Monday that Amazing Red will make a special return to his hometown of Brooklyn on June 29, stepping into the ring at Pioneer Works to face off against Fancy Ryan Clancy. The appearance marks a notable homecoming for Red as he joins a growing lineup for the inaugural show.

PRODUCE Volume 1, The Octopus, serves as the launch event for the new promotion and is being presented in partnership with Orange Crush. The show will be co-produced by Jonathan Gresham, who recently made his return to the ring after battling back from two strokes last year. Gresham is also set to headline the event, where he will go one on one with Fuminori Abe in a featured bout.

The card continues to take shape with several well-known names already announced. Joey Janela, Effy, Labron Kozone, Mance Warner, Steph De Lander, Man Like Dereiss, ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Tracy Williams, and Mad Dog Connelly are all scheduled to appear, giving the show a mix of established talent and rising names.

The official description for the event highlights the concept behind PRODUCE and what fans can expect from the experience.

“PRODUCE celebrates the minds, bodies, and creative spirit of professional wrestlers. It’s wrestling that celebrates the talent, curated for fans who know ball, and those who’d like to learn, or learn to love it. Each edition is co-produced (booked and curated) by an active professional wrestler, who co-headlines and helps construct the undercard to introduce new talent to a broader audience. Every show features a musical act or DJ chosen with the input of that edition’s co-producer.”

In addition to this appearance, Amazing Red is also scheduled to compete during WrestleMania week, where he will face Bandido for House of Glory, adding another high-profile match to his calendar.




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