JBL Believes Steve Austin Would Not Have Reached Same Level In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield recently shared his thoughts on the career trajectory of Stone Cold Steve Austin during an episode of the Something To Wrestle With podcast, offering insight into whether Austin could have reached the same iconic level had he remained in World Championship Wrestling instead of breaking out in WWE.

JBL made it clear he does not believe the outcome would have been the same, pointing to a mix of timing, opportunity, and unpredictable moments that helped define Austin’s rise.

“No, I don’t think there’s a chance in the world. And not because of not the creativity of WCW; Steve did that pretty much on his own. That was just , I mean, things just happened. Though sometimes the universal lines , you know, obviously people tell the story a million times. Hunter was supposed to go over and King of the Ring. Getting punished for the Curtain Call, Steve steps in. It just happens that he’s going to Jake Roberts, a religious gimmick, comes up with Austin 3:16 on the fly. I just don’t think that the stars align for him in WCW.”

JBL expanded further, reflecting on Austin’s in ring ability during his earlier years, particularly alongside Brian Pillman, while also noting how injuries later shaped his working style.

“He was such a good hand. I mean, he was a great worker, him and Pillman. What a great team. You know, Steve was probably better worker then before some of the injuries than he was later. Not a better worker, better wrestler because he could do so much more, and he was more healthy. But I just don’t think , I think they would have used him and he’d have been a great he’d have been a great hand. Probably would have been champion, but I don’t think he had ever risen that level.”

The discussion also shifted to Austin’s time in Extreme Championship Wrestling, which JBL credited as a turning point in shaping the character that would later explode during WWE’s Attitude Era. He highlighted the creative freedom Austin received under Paul Heyman as a key factor.

“I think what happened to Steve was ECW. I think we got to ECW, and Paul Heyman just gave him carte blanche. And maybe maybe helped him a little bit, I don’t know what all went on there. Steve really came into his own about how to cut promos and how to be himself.”

JBL also drew comparisons between Austin and Hulk Hogan, framing the debate around their respective impacts on the wrestling industry and how they elevated business in different ways.

“And I thought about one other thing, Conrad. Between him and Hogan , and again, you’re comparing great and maybe greater. It’s a little difference in making a hot territory mega hot, and making a territory or helping it rise from cold to mega hot. I think that might be the difference in Steve. You’re arguing about who was One and who is One-A. So a lot of things could go back and forth there.”