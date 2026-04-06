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Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes SmackDown Promo And Late Creative Changes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes SmackDown Promo And Late Creative Changes

 

Cody Rhodes’ promo on WWE SmackDown last Friday wasn’t originally part of the internal rundown, with new details shedding light on how the segment came together and why it made it to air.

The promo came in response to the reveal of Pat McAfee as Randy Orton’s secret associate, but behind the scenes, it appears the segment was added late. According to reports, there had been no initial plan for Rhodes to cut the promo, but strong fan reaction on social media prompted the creative team to pivot.

Rhodes was reportedly encouraged by members of the creative team to speak openly, which helps explain the tone of the segment. Some of his comments appeared to take aim at the situation surrounding the storyline shift, as well as broader frustrations tied to last-minute changes so close to WrestleMania 42.

The frustration is said to stem from repeated instances of creative adjustments happening late in the process. One example that continues to be referenced is the backlash surrounding Travis Scott’s involvement in the WrestleMania 41 night two main event, which came as a surprise to many who had expected a different direction.

Rhodes’ comments also stirred renewed attention toward his long-running tension with Disco Inferno. The issues between the two date back several years, including a 2018 remark from Disco criticizing Rhodes following an injury. That history added another layer to the reaction following Friday’s promo, with Disco once again responding publicly afterward.

 




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