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Will Ospreay And Alex Windsor Set Wedding Date

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
Will Ospreay And Alex Windsor Set Wedding Date

Will Ospreay has a major date circled this summer, and it has nothing to do with a wrestling ring.

The AEW star confirmed he will miss NJPW’s June 14 event at Osaka jo Hall for a very personal reason. He is getting married.

Ospreay and fellow wrestler Alex Windsor are set to tie the knot on June 15, one day after the show, meaning he will not be able to compete despite his desire to stay active in Japan.

The couple got engaged in June 2025, with Ospreay sharing the news at the time by writing, “She said yes,” alongside a photo of their rings.

Speaking to Tokyo Sports while promoting his return for Sakura Genesis, Ospreay made it clear the scheduling clash leaves him no choice but to step away from the Osaka card.

“I can’t appear at Osaka jo Hall [on June 14] because my wedding [my wife is female wrestler Alex Windsor] is the day after the event,” he said. “But I want to participate in as many big New Japan matches as possible this year.”

He also reflected on his connection to Japan, despite currently being part of AEW.

“AEW is the best environment, but I have a special feeling for Japan, and I also want to spend more time with the members of United Empire.”

While fans may miss seeing him in Osaka, Ospreay clearly has a bigger moment ahead as he prepares to walk down the aisle.

Congratulations to Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor on their upcoming wedding.




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