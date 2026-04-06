NWA Powerrr Lands New TV Home On Comet Network

NWA Powerrr is set to land on a new television platform following an announcement made during the NWA Crockett Cup 2026 event on April 4.

During the show, NWA broadcaster Joe Galli confirmed that Powerrr will soon begin airing on Comet, a network that falls under the Sinclair Broadcast Group umbrella. While the move gives the promotion another opportunity to expand its reach, an official launch date for the new broadcast home has not yet been revealed.

At present, Powerrr is available on the Roku Sports Channel, but the series has experienced several shifts in distribution over the years. Previous runs have seen the show appear across platforms including YouTube, Twitter, The CW App, and FITE TV as the company has continued searching for a consistent long term home.

The partnership with Sinclair carries added significance given the company’s history in professional wrestling. Sinclair previously played a major role in distributing Ring of Honor programming after acquiring the promotion in 2011, with ROH television airing across a wide range of its CW and MyNetworkTV affiliates for years. That history could provide a level of stability for Powerrr as it settles into its latest broadcast deal.