Chris Jericho Remained With AEW After Bigger Offer Beats WWE Interest

Chris Jericho’s contract situation has been the subject of heavy speculation in recent months, especially with growing chatter about a possible return to WWE. Now, more clarity has emerged on how things played out behind the scenes and why Jericho ultimately remained with AEW.

Despite rumors suggesting he could be WWE-bound, Jericho’s status never appeared to be as uncertain as some believed. His previous AEW deal had been quietly extended due to inactivity, which allowed time for both sides to renegotiate while also opening the door for Jericho to weigh his options.

During a recent Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp shed light on the situation and confirmed that Jericho has officially signed a new agreement with AEW, keeping him tied to the promotion moving forward. While specific terms are still being kept private, it is clear that AEW made a significant push to retain one of its biggest names.

“Has Jericho signed a new AEW contract? Yes, he has signed a new deal. They had extended the old one due to inactivity, but he's there for the foreseeable future. I'm working to find out a lot of the details, but he wants them very close to the vest.”

What made the situation more intriguing was the level of outside interest. Jericho did not simply re-sign without exploring alternatives, as WWE reportedly entered the picture during this window. That detail fueled speculation that a return could genuinely be on the table.

“Can you elaborate on what happened with Jericho? I see people saying he chose AEW over WWE, but hasn't he been under contract this whole time to AEW? Did he sign a new deal? Did he talk to WWE? Yes, he did talk to WWE… But AEW offered more money and a more favorable deal.”

Ultimately, the deciding factor came down to AEW presenting a stronger overall package. Financial incentives, combined with favorable terms, ensured that Jericho would continue his run with the company rather than making a jump back to WWE.

Sapp also pushed back on a common misconception about how contract discussions work in wrestling, noting that conversations between talent and other companies are not unusual when deals are nearing expiration.

“There's a common misconception that wrestlers are not allowed or can't talk to other companies while under contract. It's frowned upon. But there's no tampering… They were letting him explore his options.”