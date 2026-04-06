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CJ Perry Claps Back After Fan Calls WWE “Fake” And Questions Its Popularity

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
CJ Perry Claps Back After Fan Calls WWE “Fake” And Questions Its Popularity

Former WWE star CJ Perry didn’t hold back after a fan took aim at professional wrestling on April 4, 2026, turning a dismissive comment into a heated back and forth online.

The situation began when a social media user mocked WWE, describing it as nothing more than “grown men using steroids” and “fake fighting,” while questioning how the company continues to draw such a massive global audience. The remark quickly gained traction, but it also caught the attention of Perry, who wasted no time stepping in.

Perry fired back with a direct and pointed response, immediately shutting down the steroid accusation by referencing WWE’s established wellness policy. She made it clear that the criticism wasn’t just inaccurate, but also seemed like an attempt to gain attention at the expense of the industry.

"It looks like you are wanting to get over in the wrestling world by tweeting this. Or just want attention. 1st thing wwe has a wellness policy so you can’t shoot up steroids. Can I hit you with a chair first and let me know how fake it is ???"

Rather than letting the exchange end there, Perry doubled down with a second reply that leaned even further into the physical reality of wrestling. Her message reinforced a long standing argument from within the industry, that while outcomes may be predetermined, the punishment taken inside the ring is very real.

“Let me hit you with a steel chair a couple of times and then let me know how fake wrestling is??? 😉👊💪”




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