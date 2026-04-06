MJF Believes He Would Stand Tall Against Attitude Era Legends

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman continues to lean fully into the confidence that has defined his rise, and during a recent appearance on the LNG Productions podcast, he made it clear that he sees himself thriving in any era of professional wrestling.

The conversation turned toward wrestling’s different generations, with a particular focus on the highly competitive Attitude Era. That period is often remembered for its larger than life personalities and intense promo battles, with names like Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mick Foley leading the charge on the microphone as much as in the ring. For MJF, that environment is exactly where he believes he would shine the most.

Rather than being intimidated by the level of competition, MJF suggested he would fit right in at the top of the card regardless of the era.

“The easy answer is attitude era and it's the right answer… I really think if you plot me into any era of professional wrestling, I'd be in the same spot that I'm in now.”

His reasoning centers heavily on promo ability. The Attitude Era was built on verbal exchanges and character driven storytelling, and MJF made it clear he sees himself going toe to toe with the best talkers that generation had to offer. It is a comparison that aligns with how he has built his reputation in AEW, where his microphone work is often considered among the strongest in the industry.

Later in the interview, the conversation shifted toward the current wrestling landscape, and MJF did not hold back when evaluating his own standing among today’s talent. Staying fully in character, he delivered another bold claim that reflects how he views his position at the top of the business.

“I do truly feel in my heart of hearts I'm the most complete professional wrestler right now in the world today.”