Jack Perry Returns To Save Marko Stunt And Sparks Jurassic Express Reunion



Jack Perry made an unexpected appearance at GCW Maniac on April 4, stepping in to save Marko Stunt and setting the stage for a Jurassic Express reunion during WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas.

The moment unfolded when KJ Orso launched an attack on Stunt during the GCW show. Perry suddenly emerged from the crowd with a steel chair in hand, storming the ring to even the odds. The reunion quickly turned physical as Perry and Stunt worked together to take out Orso, using the chair to shift momentum and send the crowd into a frenzy.

Following the segment, it was confirmed that Perry and Stunt will reunite in tag team action at Joey Janela’s Spring Break. They are set to face KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse on Friday, April 17 at Horseshoe Las Vegas, one of the standout independent events scheduled during WrestleMania 42 week.

The show is already shaping up to be a major attraction, with Joey Janela booked to face Brodie Lee Jr. and ECW icon Sandman advertised for what is being promoted as his final match. AEW’s Rascalz are also set to appear, adding further star power to the lineup.

Perry and Stunt first gained popularity together in AEW as part of Jurassic Express alongside Luchasaurus, becoming a fan favorite trio thanks to their unique dynamic. Since then, Perry has continued to evolve, now holding the AEW National Championship as he steps back into familiar territory for this high profile reunion.

Jack Perry appeared at GCW to save Marko Stunt from KJ Orso FKA Fuego Del Sol.



Jurassic Express are tagging again for the first time in years at Spring Break vs KJ and Sam Stackhouse



https://t.co/GCoLHuUj2Q , Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) April 5, 2026