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Backstage Frustration Grows Over WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Policy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
Backstage Frustration Grows Over WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Policy

WWE talent are reportedly facing tighter restrictions than ever when it comes to WrestleMania 42 tickets, with new details suggesting most of the roster will not receive complimentary access for the biggest show of the year.

According to Bryan Alvarez, WWE has informed a large number of talent that no comp tickets will be handed out for WrestleMania 42. The decision comes despite ongoing chatter about softer-than-expected ticket sales for the event.

Alvarez highlighted the unusual situation, noting that the company has even referenced attendance struggles on-screen. “WWE still claiming at least to a lot of people that there are no comps this year, even though they’re making fun of their own low attendance on SmackDown,” he said.

The report was further supported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who added that WWE is enforcing the rule strictly. Talent have reportedly been told that any tickets they do receive would likely come very late, if approved at all. The approach aligns with policies introduced under TKO Group Holdings in recent years.

Frustration within the locker room is said to be growing, with multiple talents unhappy about the lack of access for family and friends during WWE’s biggest weekend.

The issue has been bubbling for some time. Earlier this year, Rikishi publicly voiced his frustration over no longer receiving complimentary tickets, despite being under a Legends deal and having three sons currently competing on WWE programming.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the ticket situation now adding another layer of conversation heading into the event.




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