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Chris Van Vliet Bringing Live Podcast To WrestleMania Week In Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
Chris Van Vliet Bringing Live Podcast To WrestleMania Week In Las Vegas

Chris Van Vliet is heading to Las Vegas during WrestleMania week for a special live recording of his Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast on Thursday, April 16 at Circa Resort and Casino.

The four time Emmy Award winning host will take the stage inside the Galaxy Ballroom for a live episode packed with exclusive interviews, behind the scenes stories, and special guests. Tickets are available now at CVVTix.com.

The main show begins at 8 PM, while VIP ticket holders get early access with a private Q&A at 7 PM and a meet and greet following the event.

Full schedule for the night:

  • Wristband pickup begins at 5 PM on the third floor
  • VIP doors open at 6:30 PM
  • VIP Q&A starts at 7 PM
  • General admission doors open at 7:30 PM
  • Live show starts at 8 PM

Speaking on TMZ Inside the Ring, Van Vliet hyped the event and his upcoming appearances.

“We’re coming Thursday, the Thursday of WrestleMania, 8 PM, Circa Resort Casino Las Vegas,” Van Vliet said. “Grab tickets for my live show in Vegas, Tampa, New Orleans, and also I’m doing Fanatics Fest in New York City. CVVTix.com.”

He also spotlighted Circa’s Stadium Swim as a top spot to catch WrestleMania if you are not attending in person, highlighting its massive 143 foot screen, pools, and cabanas.

“If you’re not going to Mania, that’s the place to watch it,” he added.

Van Vliet confirmed Maven will be part of the live show lineup, while co host CJ Perry shared her own experience watching WrestleMania at the venue.

“We went and watched WrestleMania last year at the Circa because Miro was debuting the following day. Stadium Swim. It was so fun. It was one of my favorite WrestleManias because I’m in the pool eating chicken fingers and ranch,” Perry said.

Van Vliet also pointed to Las Vegas and New Orleans as the top cities to experience WrestleMania week.

“I think the best two cities to do it in are Vegas and New Orleans. So the fact that you’re getting your first WrestleMania experience in Vegas,” he said to co host Branson Quirk.

Beyond WrestleMania week, Van Vliet has more live shows lined up. Insight with Chris Van Vliet heads to Tampa on May 8 ahead of WWE Backlash, followed by a New Orleans show on September 5 during Money in the Bank weekend. He will also appear at Fanatics Fest in New York City, with tickets for all events available at CVVTix.com.




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