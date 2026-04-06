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G1 Climax 2026 Full Schedule Revealed Across US And Japan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
G1 Climax 2026 Full Schedule Revealed Across US And Japan

The full schedule for this year’s G1 Climax tournament has officially been revealed, confirming a packed summer of action across both the United States and Japan.

As previously announced, the tournament will kick off on July 11 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, marking a rare international start for NJPW’s premier annual event. From there, the tour heads back to Japan and travels through multiple cities including Sapporo, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Kanagawa, before wrapping up with a two-night finals weekend at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

The complete schedule is as follows:

  • Opening Day: July 11 NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA
  • Day 2 & 3: July 18 and 19 Hokkai Kita Yell, Sapporo, Hokkaido
  • Day 4: July 21 Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, Miyagi
  • Day 5: July 22 Aore Nagaoka, Niigata
  • Day 6 & 7: July 25 and 26 Ebara Wave Arena Ota, Tokyo
  • Day 8: July 29 Yamato Arena, Osaka
  • Day 9: July 31 Takamatsu City Gymnasium, Kagawa
  • Day 10: August 1 Sun Plaza Hall, Hiroshima
  • Day 11: August 2 International Center, Fukuoka
  • Day 12: August 6 Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
  • Day 13: August 8 Yokohama Budokan, Kanagawa
  • Day 14: August 9 G Messe, Gunma
  • Day 15: August 11 Nisho Highway Arena, Tsu City, Mie
  • Day 16: August 12 Act City Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
  • Day 17: August 13 Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
  • Finals Weekend: August 15 and 16 Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo

The announcement sets the stage for another grueling G1 campaign, with competitors set to battle across a demanding schedule that spans over a month of competition.

Looking back at last year’s tournament, Konosuke Takeshita emerged victorious by defeating EVIL in the finals to claim the G1 Climax 35 crown. That momentum carried him to IWGP World Heavyweight Championship gold after defeating Zack Sabre Jr., although his reign came to an end at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4 when Yota Tsuji captured the title.




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