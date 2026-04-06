G1 Climax 2026 Full Schedule Revealed Across US And Japan

The full schedule for this year’s G1 Climax tournament has officially been revealed, confirming a packed summer of action across both the United States and Japan.
As previously announced, the tournament will kick off on July 11 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, marking a rare international start for NJPW’s premier annual event. From there, the tour heads back to Japan and travels through multiple cities including Sapporo, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Kanagawa, before wrapping up with a two-night finals weekend at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.
The complete schedule is as follows:
The announcement sets the stage for another grueling G1 campaign, with competitors set to battle across a demanding schedule that spans over a month of competition.
Looking back at last year’s tournament, Konosuke Takeshita emerged victorious by defeating EVIL in the finals to claim the G1 Climax 35 crown. That momentum carried him to IWGP World Heavyweight Championship gold after defeating Zack Sabre Jr., although his reign came to an end at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4 when Yota Tsuji captured the title.
Houston, Texas
Apr. 6th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Apr. 7th 2026
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Apr. 8th 2026
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Apr. 8th 2026
San Jose, California
Apr. 10th 2026
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 11th 2026
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr. 12th 2026
Sacramento, California
Apr. 13th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Everett, Washington
Apr. 15th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 17th 2026
Paradise, Nevada
Apr. 18th 2026