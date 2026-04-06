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MJF Pitches Wednesday Night Wars Documentary To Tony Khan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2026
MJF Pitches Wednesday Night Wars Documentary To Tony Khan

The idea of revisiting one of wrestling’s most talked about rivalries in documentary form may not be as far-fetched as it sounds.

During a recent appearance on Late Night Grin, MJF shared that he has already pitched a “Wednesday Night Wars” documentary concept to Tony Khan. With several stars now under the same banner who experienced both sides of that era, MJF believes the timing could be perfect to tell the story from a fresh perspective.

“We literally won and we have guys that work in our company now that were on the other side. It would be f****** sick. You can sit down [Adam Cole] and [Roderick Strong], Kyle [O’Reilly] and Swerve. You know, all these guys that were on the other side of the war…you can’t sit down Bobby Fish unfortunately…I mean folks, where’s the lie?,” he said.

The so-called Wednesday Night Wars began in 2019 when WWE moved WWE NXT to the USA Network to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on TNT. The direct competition created a weekly battle for ratings and attention, quickly becoming a defining moment in modern wrestling.

On their first night going head-to-head, Dynamite drew 1.4 million viewers, comfortably ahead of NXT’s 891,000. AEW would go on to win the majority of those weekly ratings battles over the next two years.

By 2021, WWE opted to move NXT to Tuesday nights, effectively bringing the head-to-head competition to an end. Even years later, the impact of that era is still being felt, and if MJF gets his way, fans could soon see that story explored in full through a dedicated documentary project.




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