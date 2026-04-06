Ash By Elegance Opens Up On Health Battle Behind TNA Retirement

Ash By Elegance has opened up about the real reason behind her brief in-ring retirement at TNA Victory Road in September 2025, revealing that the situation was far more serious than initially known.

When she stepped away, Elegance vacated the TNA Knockouts Championship with the only explanation being that she was unable to compete. Now, as she prepares for TNA Rebellion on April 11 in her hometown of Cleveland, she has shared new details about the ongoing health battle that forced that decision.

Speaking on The Generation of Wrestling podcast, Elegance confirmed she is still dealing with the same underlying issue, describing it as unpredictable and difficult to diagnose.

“I’m still going through it, which is crazy. You don’t have to have an injury. What I’m going through is a health issue. A lot of people, especially in my situation, I don’t look sick. I feel good today, but tomorrow might not. So, it’s definitely a health issue.”

She went on to explain that her condition has puzzled doctors, even calling it a “medical mystery,” and revealed that she has quietly spent time in intensive care while searching for answers.

“My issue is weird. They call it like a medical mystery. I’ve done so many things, I spent numerous days in the ICU that nobody really knows about because I haven’t put that out there yet until I honestly can find out really what this is. We’re on a good track now.”

Elegance also noted that the issue that originally forced her into retirement has continued to evolve, with doctors now working toward a single diagnosis that could explain everything.

“In the beginning, what had happened that kind of forced me into retirement has trickled now into this, and it’s kind of all adding up to being this one diagnosis. I’m just not going to say it yet until it’s really out there.”

Despite the uncertainty, she made it clear she is still able to compete, although there are challenges.

“I’m good to wrestle, it’s just sometimes it’s difficult because my body kind of goes a little wonky.”

She added that more testing is scheduled in the coming week as she continues to search for clarity.

In a separate interview with BCP+, Elegance admitted the past few weeks have been particularly difficult, but her passion for wrestling continues to drive her forward.

“The last couple weeks have been a little shaky with me and my health. With that being said, I am more than determined, more than motivated, and wrestling is what keeps me going.”

“It’s unfortunate that I have to say it is health issues that I’m going through and once I have the proper diagnosis and everything, I am going to come out and share my story with everything that has been going on, because I am a very open and honest person.”

Elegance is still scheduled to compete at Rebellion, where she will team with Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance in a six-person Hardcore country match against Mickie James, Taryn Terrell, and ODB.