Danhausen Causes Chaos During SmackDown Tag Title Match

Danhausen inserted himself into the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match in a way that immediately shifted the energy of the contest, adding another unpredictable layer to an already competitive bout.

The situation began earlier in the night when Danhausen approached The Miz backstage, pitching the idea of getting involved. Miz quickly dismissed him and made it clear he wanted no part of any interference, showing visible frustration at even the suggestion.

That warning didn’t hold for long. During the championship match, which saw Damian Priest and R Truth defend against The Miz and Kit Wilson, Danhausen’s music suddenly hit. He made his way to the ring carrying his trademark bag of teeth, instantly drawing attention away from the action inside the ropes.

Once at ringside, Danhausen climbed onto the apron and began calling for a tag from Miz, attempting to insert himself into the match despite not being an official participant. Miz refused to acknowledge him, growing increasingly irritated, while the referee stepped in to order Danhausen off the apron. By that point, however, the distraction had already broken the momentum of the match.

Danhausen continued his antics by attempting to deliver his signature curse, but Miz avoided it by pulling the referee into the line of fire. The moment only added to the confusion. Shortly after, the arena lights cut out, and when they came back on, Danhausen had disappeared up the ramp, leaving both teams and the official trying to regain focus.

The disruption carried into the closing stretch of the match, where Damian Priest and R Truth ultimately capitalized to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.