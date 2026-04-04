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Uncle Howdy Regains Lantern As Solo Sikoa And Tama Tonga Tensions Explode On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 04, 2026
Uncle Howdy Regains Lantern As Solo Sikoa And Tama Tonga Tensions Explode On SmackDown

The April 3 episode of WWE SmackDown featured a developing storyline centered around Uncle Howdy and the mysterious lantern, with internal conflict within The Bloodline playing a key role in how the situation unfolded.

Tension between Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga had been building throughout the night. Solo remained adamant about keeping possession of the lantern, while Tama openly questioned its importance, suggesting it had only brought unnecessary issues. The disagreement created a visible divide between the two well before any in-ring action took place.

That tension carried into a later match, where Uncle Howdy faced Tama Tonga with the lantern effectively at stake. Despite earlier indications he would stay backstage, Solo made his presence felt at ringside, holding the lantern and inserting himself into the situation. His involvement became a distraction during the match and further escalated frustrations between himself and Tama.

Uncle Howdy ultimately secured the win with Sister Abigail, but the bigger development came immediately afterward. Solo and Tama engaged in a heated argument at ringside, with Tama clearly angered by Solo going against his word and interfering in the match.

The confrontation quickly shifted the outcome of the situation. In a decisive moment, Tama took the lantern from Solo and placed it in the ring, allowing Uncle Howdy the opportunity to reclaim it. He then physically restrained Solo from intervening as Howdy retrieved the lantern and exited the scene with it firmly back in his possession.

The result not only restored the lantern to Uncle Howdy but also highlighted a growing fracture between Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Their on-screen disagreement now appears to be escalating into a deeper issue, potentially setting the stage for further developments within The Bloodline in the weeks ahead.




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