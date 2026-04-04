×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Confirms Opening Segment For April 6 Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 04, 2026
WWE Confirms Opening Segment For April 6 Raw

Seth Rollins is set to take center stage when WWE Raw kicks off on April 6, with WWE confirming that he will open the show following his recent return and heated confrontation with Gunther.

After being sidelined with a rotator cuff injury suffered at Crown Jewel 2025, Rollins was recently cleared to compete and wasted no time making his presence felt. On this past Monday’s Raw, he blindsided Paul Heyman with a steel chair, immediately reestablishing himself as a major factor on the road to WrestleMania.

The situation escalated quickly as Gunther stormed the ring and dropped Rollins, locking in a chokehold before standing tall and pointing straight at the WrestleMania sign. The message was clear that Gunther has his sights firmly set on Rollins at WrestleMania 42.

With Rollins now confirmed to open Raw, WWE is pushing this rivalry front and center. His opening segment is expected to address the attack and could provide clarity on what comes next as tensions continue to build between the two.

The April 6 episode is shaping up to be a major show, with several key names also advertised:

• Seth Rollins to open the show

• CM Punk to speak

• Oba Femi to appear

• Brock Lesnar to appear




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026

Chesterfield, Missouri

Apr. 4th 2026

#stand and deliver

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Apr. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy