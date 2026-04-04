WWE Confirms Opening Segment For April 6 Raw

Seth Rollins is set to take center stage when WWE Raw kicks off on April 6, with WWE confirming that he will open the show following his recent return and heated confrontation with Gunther.

After being sidelined with a rotator cuff injury suffered at Crown Jewel 2025, Rollins was recently cleared to compete and wasted no time making his presence felt. On this past Monday’s Raw, he blindsided Paul Heyman with a steel chair, immediately reestablishing himself as a major factor on the road to WrestleMania.

The situation escalated quickly as Gunther stormed the ring and dropped Rollins, locking in a chokehold before standing tall and pointing straight at the WrestleMania sign. The message was clear that Gunther has his sights firmly set on Rollins at WrestleMania 42.

With Rollins now confirmed to open Raw, WWE is pushing this rivalry front and center. His opening segment is expected to address the attack and could provide clarity on what comes next as tensions continue to build between the two.

The April 6 episode is shaping up to be a major show, with several key names also advertised:

• Seth Rollins to open the show

• CM Punk to speak

• Oba Femi to appear

• Brock Lesnar to appear