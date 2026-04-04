×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Oba Femi Gets Huge Crowd Reaction On SmackDown Without Appearing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 04, 2026
Oba Femi Gets Huge Crowd Reaction On SmackDown Without Appearing

Oba Femi never stepped foot on SmackDown, but he still ended up stealing one of the loudest reactions of the night.

During the April 3 episode, the crowd came alive just before the United States Championship main event between Sami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes. While the broadcast was in a commercial break, Oba Femi’s music hit inside the arena, and the response was immediate.

According many fans in attendance and social media posts, the reaction spread quickly throughout the building. Fans began doing Oba Femi’s signature entrance dance despite him not appearing, turning the moment into a full arena wide participation segment.

The energy didn’t stop there. Chants of “O BA… O BA…” rang out as large sections of the crowd got to their feet and joined in, creating a unified and loud atmosphere that carried through the arena.

Jenkins also shared footage of the scene, highlighting just how many fans were involved at once. For a wrestler who never appeared on screen, the level of engagement made it clear that Oba Femi’s connection with the audience is only getting stronger.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026

Chesterfield, Missouri

Apr. 4th 2026

#stand and deliver

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Apr. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy