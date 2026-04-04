Oba Femi Gets Huge Crowd Reaction On SmackDown Without Appearing

Oba Femi never stepped foot on SmackDown, but he still ended up stealing one of the loudest reactions of the night.

During the April 3 episode, the crowd came alive just before the United States Championship main event between Sami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes. While the broadcast was in a commercial break, Oba Femi’s music hit inside the arena, and the response was immediate.

According many fans in attendance and social media posts, the reaction spread quickly throughout the building. Fans began doing Oba Femi’s signature entrance dance despite him not appearing, turning the moment into a full arena wide participation segment.

The energy didn’t stop there. Chants of “O BA… O BA…” rang out as large sections of the crowd got to their feet and joined in, creating a unified and loud atmosphere that carried through the arena.

Jenkins also shared footage of the scene, highlighting just how many fans were involved at once. For a wrestler who never appeared on screen, the level of engagement made it clear that Oba Femi’s connection with the audience is only getting stronger.