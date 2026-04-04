ROH TV Moving To New Start Time Beginning April 9

Ring of Honor is switching things up next week with a time change fans will need to note.

ROH TV will officially move to 8 PM ET starting Thursday, April 9. The show will still stream on Honor Club, but it will now air an hour later than usual.

The weekly program had been airing at 7 PM ET, so regular viewers will need to adjust their schedules. The company confirmed the update while promoting the new time slot.

ROH has been running weekly shows on Honor Club since 2023, with tapings often tied to AEW Dynamite and Collision events. More recently, production has shifted to bulk tapings at WJTC Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

The next set of tapings is scheduled for April 6 in Jacksonville as ROH continues building content for upcoming episodes. The promotion is also gearing up for Supercard of Honor on May 15.

The move to 8 PM ET marks a small but important shift as ROH pushes ahead with its current schedule and upcoming events.