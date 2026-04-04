AEW Kenny Omega Explains What Makes The Company Different From WWE

Kenny Omega opened up about what truly sets AEW apart while speaking with CBC News, offering a grounded perspective on where the promotion fits within the modern wrestling landscape. As AEW continues to expand its reach and run larger venues, Omega made it clear that the company is not interested in being seen as a copy of anyone else, but rather carving out its own lane.

During the interview, Omega was asked a familiar question about what differentiates AEW from other promotions, particularly for fans experiencing it live for the first time. He explained that while pro wrestling shares common traits across all companies, the identity and presentation can vary more than people might initially think.

“That's a great question. I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you think wrestling is wrestling is wrestling is wrestling. Absolutely professional wrestling will generally look a certain way across the board.”

Omega used his upbringing in Winnipeg as a reference point, recalling how WWE events were a staple of the local wrestling scene growing up. While acknowledging WWE’s dominance and influence, he explained that AEW has found a middle ground that blends elements of major production with the spirit of independent wrestling.

“And now here we are, we're sort of like the alternative. We're not quite WWE and we're we're not in indie either. We're just kind of AEW and what we try to be is the most fun live show that you can that you can watch available to you.”

He went on to highlight AEW’s emphasis on delivering value to its audience, pointing to the volume of matches and overall content fans receive when attending events. Omega suggested that the company prioritizes giving fans a full night of action without the steep costs often associated with large-scale entertainment.

“You'll always get a ton of a ton of wrestling for for your money value… you are getting a whole heck of a lot of AEW and you're not having to you know mortgage your first house or or sell off your first child.”

Omega also spoke about accessibility being central to AEW’s philosophy. He noted that the company aims to ensure that fans from all backgrounds can attend shows, whether they are lifelong wrestling followers or newcomers simply looking for an enjoyable night out.

“If you want to check out a television product, see yourself on TV, have fun, see what makes AEW so special, you can do it and you can do it at an affordable price… I'm glad there's price point options available for all walks of life.”