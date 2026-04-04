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Best Of The Super Juniors 2026 Lineup Confirmed With Final Entrants Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 04, 2026
Best Of The Super Juniors 2026 Lineup Confirmed With Final Entrants Revealed

The full lineup for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament has now been confirmed.

After unveiling participants over the past week, New Japan Pro-Wrestling rounded out the field during Saturday’s Sakura Genesis event by announcing the final two entrants. Nick Wayne and Jun Kasai are officially in.

Wayne, who currently holds the ROH Television Championship, recently returned from a foot injury that had sidelined him for several months. This marks his second appearance in the tournament after debuting in last year’s edition.

Kasai also brings plenty of attention into the field following his brutal and widely discussed deathmatch with El Desperado in 2025. The two are set to share the ring again during WrestleMania weekend as part of the Deathmatch Invitacional, where they will compete in a three-way bout against teams featuring Nick Gage and Matt Tremont, as well as Rina Yamashita and Masashi Takeda.

The tournament blocks have also been finalized:

Block A:

  • DOUKI
  • Francesco Akira
  • Robbie X
  • Nick Wayne
  • Titan
  • Valiente Jr.
  • Kosei Fujita
  • Jun Kasai
  • Ryusuke Taguchi
  • Master Wato

Block B:

  • El Desperado
  • YOH
  • Daisuke Sasaki
  • KUSHIDA
  • Robbie Eagles
  • Jakob Austin Young
  • Taiji Ishimori
  • Hyo
  • SHO
  • Yoshinobu Kanemaru

This year’s Best of the Super Juniors kicks off on May 14 at Korakuen Hall and wraps up on June 7 in Ota.




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