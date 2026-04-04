Update On WWE NXT Stand And Deliver Ticket Sales Ahead Of This Weekend



WWE NXT Stand and Deliver is shaping up to be a near sellout, according to the latest figures shared by Dave Meltzer.

In the newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the Premium Live Event has moved 1,656 tickets so far, with the venue set up for a capacity of 2,100. Based on the current pace, the show is expected to sell out before bell time.

The card is stacked with seven matches, featuring championship bouts across the board. Fans can look forward to the NXT Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship, Women’s North American Championship, and North American Championship all being defended. The lineup also includes a featured singles match, along with a 10 man tag team contest scheduled for the Countdown pre show.

Stand and Deliver 2026 is set for Saturday, April 4, at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri, adding to what is already shaping up to be a major weekend for WWE.