AEW Dynamite Sees Demo Rise As Chris Jericho Return Draws Strong Cable Rankings

The April 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, headlined by the surprise return of Chris Jericho, brought in 730,000 viewers along with a 0.15 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic on TBS.

Viewership dipped slightly by 4.6 percent compared to the previous week’s 765,000, but the demo saw a bump from 0.14 to 0.15. That figure ties Dynamite’s strongest 18 to 49 performance since early February. Despite the drop in total audience, the 730,000 still stands as the second highest number the show has delivered since July 2024.

Across cable rankings, Dynamite performed strongly with younger audiences. It placed fourth among males 12 to 34 with a 0.12 rating, fifth in adults 18 to 34 with a 0.12, and fifth in men 18 to 49 with a 0.20. It also secured sixth place in both adults 18 to 49 and adults 25 to 54, posting a 0.22 in the latter category. Overall, the broadcast ranked 12th on cable in total viewers for the night.

Programming that finished ahead in the 18 to 49 demo included Hannity, NBA coverage on ESPN, Jesse Watters Primetime, Gutfeld!, and The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

The show took place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and kicked off with Jericho’s return after nearly a year away from AEW television.

Other highlights from the episode included the contract signing between MJF and Kenny Omega ahead of their AEW World Championship clash at Dynasty on April 12. In-ring action saw Will Ospreay defeat PAC, while Omega teamed with Brody King and Jack Perry to score a win over Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona. Mina Shirakawa and the Brawling Birds also picked up a victory over the Triangle of Madness, and MJF closed the night by defeating Speedball Mike Bailey in the main event.

It is worth noting that these figures do not account for viewership via HBO Max. The broadcast also ended right on time without an overrun, a rare occurrence for a live episode of Dynamite in recent years.