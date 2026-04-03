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⚡ Events
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
St. Louis, Missouri
Apr. 3rd 2026
#smackdown
WWE Monday Night RAW
Houston, Texas
Apr. 6th 2026
#raw
AEW Dynamite
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Apr. 8th 2026
#dynamite
AEW Collision
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Apr. 8th 2026
#collision
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
San Jose, California
Apr. 10th 2026
#smackdown
TNA Rebellion 2026
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 11th 2026
#rebellion
AEW Dynasty 2026
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr. 12th 2026
#dynasty
WWE Monday Night RAW
Sacramento, California
Apr. 13th 2026
#raw