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Pat McAfee Revealed As Randy Orton’s Mystery Caller On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 04, 2026
Pat McAfee Revealed As Randy Orton’s Mystery Caller On SmackDown

Pat McAfee has been revealed as the man behind Randy Orton’s recent transformation.

Friday’s SmackDown wasted no time getting to the reveal. Cody Rhodes stormed the ring and went straight after Orton, but the moment quickly shifted when McAfee appeared. Sliding into the ring, McAfee dropped Rhodes with a low blow, opening the door for Orton to unleash a brutal steel chair assault.

McAfee then grabbed the spotlight and made it clear he has been the voice in Orton’s ear. In a fiery promo, he claimed he has been pushing Orton to “kill everything in sight,” positioning Orton as the one who can restore what he believes the wrestling business has lost.

He didn’t hold back in his criticism either. McAfee took aim at the current state of WWE, calling it “terrible” under Rhodes’ watch while praising the Attitude Era as the gold standard. He also mocked modern WWE programming, questioning why fans are expected to sit through repetitive long matches and even referencing WrestleMania tickets still being available along with what he described as SmackDown’s lowest-rated episode ever.

The segment closed with McAfee and Orton leaving side by side, while officials rushed to check on a laid-out Rhodes.

According to Bryan Alvarez, McAfee had been discussed internally as a possible reveal earlier in the week, though many believed the idea had been scrapped before ultimately going ahead.

Orton’s darker shift has been building since Elimination Chamber, with cryptic phone calls teasing an outside influence. That mystery has now been solved, and it comes with a major twist heading into WrestleMania season.


 
 
 




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