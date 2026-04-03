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WWE SmackDown Card Updated For April 3 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2026
WWE SmackDown Card Updated For April 3 Episode

WWE has added more intrigue to tonight’s SmackDown as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to heat up.

Rhea Ripley is set to go one on one with Michin in what is shaping up to be a revenge fueled showdown. Ripley has been on the receiving end of repeated attacks from Jade Cargill, Michin, and B Fab in recent weeks, and tonight presents her first real opportunity to strike back. With a WWE Women’s Championship match against Cargill looming at WrestleMania, momentum could prove crucial.

Also confirmed for the show, Charlotte Flair will team with Alexa Bliss to face Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a tag team clash featuring four major names from the women’s division. With tensions continuing to rise ahead of WrestleMania, this bout could have significant implications.

Meanwhile, newly crowned United States Champion Sami Zayn will appear just one week after reclaiming the title from Carmelo Hayes. Zayn is now on a collision course with Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42, but questions remain about how WWE will address the growing fan backlash surrounding Hayes being left out of the current WrestleMania picture.

There is also curiosity over whether Zayn will revive the United States Championship open challenge series that defined his previous reign. That concept was later carried on by Ilja Dragunov and Hayes, and could once again become a focal point moving forward.

Adding to the conversation, Trick Williams recently stated that Hayes deserves a WrestleMania moment, further fueling speculation about a potential late addition to the card.

With only three episodes of SmackDown remaining before WrestleMania, the stakes are rising quickly. Tonight’s show takes place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri and will also feature appearances from Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu.

Announced for tonight:

  • Cody Rhodes looks to spoil Randy Orton’s homecoming
  • Rhea Ripley vs Michin
  • Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
  • Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu to speak
  • Sami Zayn to address the WWE Universe




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