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Thunder Rosa Set For Potential AEW And CMLL Dual Contract

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2026
Thunder Rosa Set For Potential AEW And CMLL Dual Contract

Thunder Rosa could soon be juggling commitments across two major promotions, as plans are reportedly in motion for her to secure a dual contract with both AEW and CMLL.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated earlier this week, Rosa made it clear she is interested in joining a growing list of talent who work across both companies, naming Hechicero, Persephone, Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Claudio Castagnoli as examples of stars successfully balancing both worlds.

According to Fightful Select, the current expectation is that Rosa will be presented with an offer that allows her to compete for CMLL while still under contract with AEW. The proposed deal would run alongside her existing AEW agreement, which is believed to be set to expire sometime next year.

Rosa is already set to stay active in Mexico, with multiple appearances lined up this weekend. She is scheduled to compete at Arena Mexico on Friday, teaming with India Sioux and Marcela in a six-woman tag match against Persephone, Olympia, and Princesa Sugehit.

Her recent history at the iconic venue includes competing during the Ring of Honor Global Wars Mexico event last June, where she teamed with Persephone to defeat Athena and Red Velvet. She followed that up with another appearance just days later as part of the Fantastica Mania tour, further strengthening her ties to the promotion.




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