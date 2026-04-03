Valentina Rossi Signs WWE ID Deal After Performance Center Tryout

Valentina Rossi is officially on WWE’s radar.

After taking part in a recent tryout at the Performance Center in Orlando, Rossi has signed a WWE ID deal, with NXT star and Flatbacks coach Shawn Spears personally presenting her with the contract.

Rossi has built a solid reputation on the independent scene since debuting in 2019. Her experience includes appearances on AEW Dark, where she shared the ring with names like Riho, Jade Cargill, Penelope Ford, and Harley Cameron. More recently, she has been working across JCW, NWA, and ROH, continuing to sharpen her craft against a wide range of competition.

Her résumé already includes gold, having captured the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship twice, adding credibility as she steps into WWE’s developmental system.

The WWE ID program offers rising talent a chance to gain exposure while still developing, often featuring on WWE EVOLVE every Wednesday. It serves as a stepping stone for prospects looking to climb the ladder within the company.

Rossi’s signing also highlights the growing influence of Flatbacks, with Spears and his team continuing to produce talent ready for WWE opportunities, further cementing the school as a key pipeline into the promotion.