Colten Gunn Cleared To Return After Eight Month AEW Absence

Colten Gunn is officially back in action, with the AEW star receiving medical clearance after spending more than eight months on the sidelines.

The update came from his father, Billy Gunn, who confirmed the news during a virtual signing appearance. “He just got cleared yesterday, so he’s good,” Billy Gunn said, signaling that Colten is now ready to return to the ring.

Colten had been out of action since July 2025 after suffering a knee injury during a chaotic four way tag team match on Collision. That bout featured multiple teams including Gates of Agony, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and Lio Rush with Action Andretti. The timing of the injury proved especially unfortunate, as The Gunns were originally scheduled to compete in a Tag Team title eliminator tournament to determine the next challengers for The Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door 2025.

Now that he has been cleared, there is growing anticipation that Colten could be back on AEW programming soon, potentially reuniting with his brother Austin to reform their tag team.

The Gunns previously enjoyed a successful run as AEW Tag Team Champions, holding the titles for 56 days in 2023. They are also part of the Bang Bang Gang faction alongside Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Ace Austin. The group has dealt with its own setbacks, most notably with White being out of action since March 2025 due to hand and shoulder injuries.

As of now, AEW has not confirmed when Colten Gunn will make his official return to television, but his clearance marks a significant step toward getting The Gunns back in the mix.