Natalya Handpicks Shayna Baszler For High Stakes Bloodsport Showdown

Natalya is stepping into unfamiliar territory once again, but this time with everything on the line as she prepares for Bloodsport XV in Las Vegas on April 17.

Set to face Shayna Baszler in a high stakes singles bout, the match marks their first clash since the April 11, 2025 episode of SmackDown. While the matchup alone carries intrigue, what makes it even more compelling is that Natalya actively pushed for it behind the scenes, making it clear this is not just another booking, it is a personal challenge she demanded.

Speaking in a new interview, Natalya opened up about why this fight means so much to her and why Baszler was the only opponent she wanted for this stage of her career.

“Bloodsport is really special to me because that’s where Nattie was born. But, I also understand that this year at Bloodsport, it’s a place where I have lobbied to wrestle Shayna Baszler. I fought to wrestle Shayna Baszler. I campaigned to fight Shayna Baszler. I’ve been in the WWE locker room, this is my 19th year in a WWE locker room and I can say this with complete confidence , there is no other woman that I have ever shared a locker room with that is as dangerous as Shayna. She is a woman that men and women fear because when she says that she is a submission magician, she’s not lying. She is a pioneer in women’s MMA. She’s from the snake pit. She trained under Billy Robinson, she trained under Josh Barnett. When you think about the dungeon versus the snake pit, that’s what I’m going up against, Shayna Baszler from the snake pit. She’s somebody that when you look at Ronda Rousey, there might not have been a Ronda Rousey, she may have never wanted to do this if she hadn’t been inspired by a Shayna Baszler. A lot of Ronda, a lot of women in MMA that have done well, they wouldn’t have had that road paved for them if it wasn’t for Shayna Baszler. I campaigned to fight the most dangerous woman that I’ve ever worked with in a WWE locker room and I wanted Shayna. I handpicked Shayna because she’s going to bring out the very best in me, but I also need somebody that’s going to push me to my limits. I need somebody that’s going to get in my face. I understand the stakes are high because if this doesn’t go well, this could be the end of Nattie. This could be the end of me. I have to win because again, like a year ago, this is where Nattie was born. If I don’t win, this is where Nattie will die.”

The comments highlight just how seriously Natalya is treating this opportunity. Bloodsport’s no ropes, fight style environment is vastly different from traditional WWE competition, leaning heavily into realism and submission based combat. That plays directly into Baszler’s strengths, making Natalya’s decision to seek her out even more telling.

With her legacy already secured as one of WWE’s longest tenured and most technically sound competitors, Natalya appears determined to test herself in a setting where reputation means nothing and only performance matters. Facing someone as feared and respected as Baszler in that environment could redefine how fans view both competitors.

As Bloodsport approaches, the narrative is clear. This is not just a match, it is a proving ground. And for Natalya, it may truly be the fight that defines whether this chapter of her career continues or comes to a dramatic end.