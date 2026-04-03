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John Laurinaitis Attorney Responds To New Filing In Janel Grant Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2026
John Laurinaitis Attorney Responds To New Filing In Janel Grant Lawsuit

A statement has been issued by the attorney representing John Laurinaitis in response to new developments in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE.

Laurinaitis had initially been named as a co-defendant in the case, but the claims against him were dropped in May 2025 after he agreed to cooperate and provide evidence supporting Grant’s claims.

On April 1, Grant’s legal team submitted a memorandum opposing efforts by WWE and McMahon to shift the case into private arbitration. The filing included references to multiple alleged incidents involving Laurinaitis during Grant’s time with the company, claiming she was coerced into sexual situations.

Speaking to Post Wrestling, Laurinaitis’ attorney Edward M. Brennan pushed back strongly on the latest filing.

“My client has no need to comment on this salacious affidavit,” Brennan said. “Anyone can make allegations. Whether those allegations can withstand the harsh sunlight of cross-examination is another matter entirely.”

Brennan continued by highlighting Laurinaitis’ legal standing in the case.

“I note that after two-plus years of litigation, Mr. Laurinaitis remains the only party exonerated by an independent investigation commissioned by the WWE Board of Directors to review these matters and the only person dismissed, with prejudice, from this lawsuit. Those facts speak louder than any allegations made to buttress a suspect claim.”

Grant’s full memorandum, filed on April 1, outlines her opposition to arbitration and remains publicly accessible.




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