John Cena Excited For Next Generation Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Debuts

John Cena is embracing his role as host of WrestleMania 42 and is especially excited to witness a new generation of talent step onto the grand stage for the first time.

Promoting ticket sales for the Las Vegas event, Cena shared his enthusiasm about being present for several first time WrestleMania appearances. He specifically highlighted Lash Legend, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Stephanie Vaquer as names he is eager to see make their debut on WWE’s biggest show of the year. Legend and Vaquer head into the event as champions, while Evans and Williams are set to compete for titles. Femi is already positioned in one of the marquee matches, going one on one with Brock Lesnar.

Reflecting on his own journey, Cena noted how fans have often told him they witnessed both his first and final WrestleMania matches. Now, he is looking forward to being able to say he was in attendance for the breakout moments of WWE’s rising stars.

Cena officially stepped away from in ring competition following his loss to Gunther in December 2025 and has since transitioned into an ambassador role with WWE. At that same event, both Evans and Femi competed earlier on the card, marking the beginning of their rise before eventually moving up from NXT to the main roster.

Alongside hosting duties at WrestleMania, Cena is also scheduled to appear at WWE World on April 18 for a live recording of The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast.

The current lineup for WrestleMania 42 includes:

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

WWE Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley



Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

Unsanctioned Match

Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch

United States Championship

Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match

Penta vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs Rusev vs JD McDonagh

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way

Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs The Bella Twins vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio