Kevin Fertig Says WWE Rehab Program Saved His Life

Kevin Fertig has opened up about a deeply personal chapter in his life, revealing that WWE played a crucial role in helping him turn things around after years of resentment and struggle.

Speaking on The Velvet Ropes via WrestlingNews.co, Fertig became emotional as he reflected on a period where frustration and bitterness toward WWE consumed much of his life. He admitted that for around 15 years, he carried anger toward the company while also battling depression.

“I spent probably 15 years pissed off, hated WWE, depressed and all this stuff,” Fertig said, visibly emotional. “I made a phone call to them, and I went in the rehab program, and they saved my life.”

According to Fertig, the turning point came in May when he reached out despite his history of public criticism. WWE responded by placing him into their rehabilitation program, offering support he did not expect to receive.

He acknowledged that much of the resentment he carried stemmed from his own struggles, and through the process, he gained a new perspective on both his past and himself.

“Everything with that is, as much as I hate them, as much resentment as I had for them, they saved my life, and I wouldn’t be here today,” he said. “You have all this resentment, and all these would have, should have, could haves, and at the end of the day, a lot of it was me.”

Fertig also admitted he initially felt undeserving of the help, given his attitude over the years, but praised WWE for supporting him regardless.

“They gave me the tools graciously, because I didn’t deserve them. Because as big of a d*ck as I was for the last 15 years of resenting them, I didn’t deserve it. And they sent me, got me cleaned up and got me back better than I ever have been.”

Now working in real estate in Indiana, Fertig says he has left behind the negativity and no longer holds any bitterness toward the wrestling business.

“It’s having no resentment towards wrestling and only love. So it’s pretty cool now.”

Looking back, he expressed gratitude for the journey wrestling provided, crediting it for experiences he never imagined growing up.

“It’s the blessings. It’s filling up three passports that a kid from Memphis, Tennessee never thought that he’d ever do. It’s all because of the journey of wrestling and being a part of the coolest sport on Earth.”