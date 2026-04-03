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Backstage Update On Identity Of Randy Orton’s Mystery Caller Ahead Of SmackDown Reveal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2026
Backstage Update On Identity Of Randy Orton’s Mystery Caller Ahead Of SmackDown Reveal

Fresh details have emerged regarding speculation over who may be behind Randy Orton’s mysterious phone calls, and while one major name has been heavily discussed, it appears that may not be the direction WWE is taking.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been internal pushback on the idea that Dwayne Johnson is the one guiding Orton. While Johnson would undoubtedly be a blockbuster reveal and could help boost interest for a SmackDown that has reportedly lagged in ticket sales, Meltzer noted that sources within WWE have denied that he is involved.

The storyline itself has been unfolding since the March 16 episode of WWE Raw, where Randy Orton was first shown speaking with an unknown figure. Since then, Orton has credited this mystery individual with reigniting his ruthless mindset following his shocking turn on Cody Rhodes. The identity of this person is expected to finally be revealed on SmackDown.

Meltzer explained that the secrecy surrounding the reveal has made it difficult to confirm anything with certainty. He indicated that if Johnson were involved, knowledge of it would likely be restricted to a very small group, potentially including Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and possibly Rhodes and Orton themselves. However, his current understanding is that those close to the situation believe a different name is in play, and not Johnson.

Interestingly, WWE itself fueled the speculation. In a WWE.com article, writer Mark Kaboly pointed out that The Rock fits the profile of someone tied to a wrestling dynasty who has had recent influence over Rhodes’ career. Johnson notably played a key role in the lead up to WrestleMania 41, where he persuaded John Cena to turn heel after Rhodes rejected his offer.

Despite the strong narrative fit, The Rock has been absent from WWE programming since the conclusion of WWE Elimination Chamber, leaving his involvement in this latest storyline uncertain as anticipation builds for the reveal.




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