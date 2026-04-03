×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Original WWE Plans For Chris Jericho Return Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2026
Original WWE Plans For Chris Jericho Return Revealed

Chris Jericho’s future appears to be firmly locked in with AEW following his surprise return, according to the latest update from Dave Meltzer.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer noted that within wrestling circles, the expectation is that any potential move to WWE is now off the table, with Jericho set to remain part of All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Jericho made his return on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, appearing in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, marking his first appearance in nearly a year. According to Meltzer, Jericho’s deal had originally expired at the end of 2025, but Tony Khan extended the agreement to account for time Jericho missed due to outside commitments, including acting work.

As for the long-rumored WWE interest, Meltzer indicated that discussions never went beyond a very specific idea.

“We had been told that WWE only wanted to bring him in for a retirement tour and farewell,” Meltzer wrote. “At one time, we were told that the 2026 year would be built around retirements for AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, and presumably Jericho. But even though there were teases by Pearce and another by CM Punk, we had been told repeatedly that you should not believe any of the stories going around involving WWE and Jericho.”

While the finer details of Jericho’s current deal remain unclear, the overall direction seems settled.

“There are more questions than answers right now as nobody is talking about the details,” Meltzer added. “The belief is that him going to WWE is now dead and he’s back in AEW for the long term. What he’ll be doing and how the crowd will react to what he’s been doing will be a lot more clear in two weeks when they are out of Canada.”

AEW has already confirmed that Jericho will appear on next week’s Dynamite, continuing his latest run with the company.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

St. Louis, Missouri

Apr. 3rd 2026

#smackdown

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026

Chesterfield, Missouri

Apr. 4th 2026

#stand and deliver

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Apr. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy