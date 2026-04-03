Tonight's WWE SmackDown Sees Cody Rhodes And Randy Orton Set For Major Appearance

WWE SmackDown rolls into St. Louis this Friday as the road to WrestleMania 42 hits a crucial point, with several of the company’s biggest names set to appear as tensions continue to rise.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is now confirmed for the show, with the announcement coming shortly after Randy Orton revealed that the mysterious voice guiding him in recent weeks will finally be present. Orton’s shocking turn on Rhodes has become the centerpiece of their WrestleMania clash, and the identity of the caller remains one of the biggest unanswered questions heading into the event.

Rhea Ripley is also set for SmackDown following back to back assaults at the hands of Jade Cargill, alongside Michin and B-Fab. With emotions escalating, the situation continues to heat up as their WrestleMania showdown draws closer.

Elsewhere, Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre are both expected ahead of their looming unsanctioned bout, adding even more intensity to an already stacked night.

There is also growing buzz surrounding Lil Yachty, who could make an appearance after being publicly invited by Trick Williams earlier this week. With reports suggesting ongoing talks between Yachty and WWE, a WrestleMania moment could be on the horizon.

As of now, no matches have been officially confirmed, but with so many major players set for Friday night, SmackDown is shaping up to be a pivotal stop on the road to WrestleMania 42.

WWE SmackDown Lineup

This Friday in St. Louis, Missouri

• Cody Rhodes appearance

• Randy Orton appearance

• Rhea Ripley appearance

• Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab appearance

• Jacob Fatu appearance

• Drew McIntyre appearance

• Lil Yachty expected