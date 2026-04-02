WWE Planning 14 Match WrestleMania 42 Card With More To Be Announced

WWE is currently mapping out a 14 match lineup for WrestleMania 42 across both nights, with more announcements still to come as the card takes shape.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, 12 matches have been officially confirmed so far, but at least two more are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

One of the key additions expected is a six man tag team match that has been building since Raw at Madison Square Garden. The bout would see IShowSpeed align with World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory, collectively known as The Vision, to take on The Usos and LA Knight. The storyline stems from Speed accidentally knocking out Knight with brass knuckles during The Vision’s title win, followed by Paul Heyman assuring that Speed would have backup moving forward.

The Intercontinental Championship ladder match is also still evolving. WWE is said to be considering additional names from both AAA and the SmackDown roster, suggesting the match could expand even further before WrestleMania weekend.

One notable absence from current plans is Carmelo Hayes. While he has not been factored into the WrestleMania card as things stand, WWE is reportedly aware of fan backlash regarding his exclusion, especially following his United States Championship run and the storyline betrayal by Trick Williams that led into Sami Zayn versus Williams being booked instead.

As always, plans remain fluid and could change before the final card is locked in.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Current WrestleMania 42 lineup

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns



Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton



WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley



Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan



Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Penta vs Je’Von Evans vs Rusev vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh



Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch



United States Championship: Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams



Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Irresistible Forces vs Bella Twins vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria



Unsanctioned Match: Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu



Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi



Seth Rollins vs Gunther



Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio