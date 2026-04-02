WWE Planning 14 Match WrestleMania 42 Card With More To Be Announced

WWE is currently mapping out a 14 match lineup for WrestleMania 42 across both nights, with more announcements still to come as the card takes shape.
According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, 12 matches have been officially confirmed so far, but at least two more are expected to be added in the coming weeks.
One of the key additions expected is a six man tag team match that has been building since Raw at Madison Square Garden. The bout would see IShowSpeed align with World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory, collectively known as The Vision, to take on The Usos and LA Knight. The storyline stems from Speed accidentally knocking out Knight with brass knuckles during The Vision’s title win, followed by Paul Heyman assuring that Speed would have backup moving forward.
The Intercontinental Championship ladder match is also still evolving. WWE is said to be considering additional names from both AAA and the SmackDown roster, suggesting the match could expand even further before WrestleMania weekend.
One notable absence from current plans is Carmelo Hayes. While he has not been factored into the WrestleMania card as things stand, WWE is reportedly aware of fan backlash regarding his exclusion, especially following his United States Championship run and the storyline betrayal by Trick Williams that led into Sami Zayn versus Williams being booked instead.
As always, plans remain fluid and could change before the final card is locked in.
WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Current WrestleMania 42 lineup
World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley
Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan
Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Penta vs Je’Von Evans vs Rusev vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh
Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch
United States Championship: Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams
Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Irresistible Forces vs Bella Twins vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
Unsanctioned Match: Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu
Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi
Seth Rollins vs Gunther
Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio
Houston, Texas
Apr. 6th 2026
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Apr. 8th 2026
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Apr. 8th 2026
San Jose, California
Apr. 10th 2026
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 11th 2026
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr. 12th 2026
Sacramento, California
Apr. 13th 2026