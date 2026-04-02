Tully Blanchard Marries For Third Time In Private Ceremony

Tully Blanchard is officially married again.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed he has tied the knot for the third time, sharing a photo on Instagram showing the couple’s wedding rings along with a brief caption that read, “Amazing day yesterday,” confirming the ceremony took place in early 2026.

The update comes just a few months after Blanchard publicly confirmed his engagement in November.

This marks Blanchard’s third marriage. He was previously married to Elizabeth Diane Boyles from 1978 to 1980, and later to Courtney Shattuck. During his second marriage, he welcomed four children, including current wrestler Tessa Blanchard, before the relationship eventually ended.

Blanchard remains one of wrestling’s most recognizable figures from the 1980s, best known as a key member of the Four Horsemen alongside Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Ole Anderson. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 as part of the legendary faction.

Even after stepping away from full-time competition, Blanchard has stayed involved in the industry through appearances, fan events, and a stint in AEW during the promotion’s early days.

Congratulations to Tully Blanchard and his new wife on their marriage.