AEW Collision Spoilers Reveal Former World Champion Return And Multiple Title Bouts

AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada following Dynamite, with the episode set to air on April 2. The show delivered a notable surprise as former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida made her return, stepping up to answer Willow Nightingale’s open challenge for the TBS Championship. It marked Shida’s first appearance on AEW television after a lengthy absence.

Her comeback had been expected after reports suggested her visa situation had been resolved, although there had been little indication AEW had immediate creative plans for her. Despite the buzz surrounding her return, Shida came up short, with Nightingale successfully retaining the TBS Championship via pinfall.

Elsewhere on the card, FTR picked up a straightforward win over Mo Jabai and London Lightning in tag team action, but the aftermath quickly escalated. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage stormed the scene, taking out security before targeting the champions. The duo attempted to set up a Conchairto on Cash Wheeler, but more officials intervened, only to be overwhelmed in the chaos.

Will Ospreay kept his focus locked on Jon Moxley, attacking the Continental Champion after Moxley secured a win over Anthony Bowens. Ospreay grabbed a chair with the intent to inflict further punishment, but the Death Riders quickly pulled Moxley out of harm’s way, adding more tension ahead of their looming Dynasty showdown.

In additional matches, Tommaso Ciampa scored a win over Juice Robinson, while Megan Bayne and Lena Kross retained the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships against Ava Lawless and Kristara. Mark Davis teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat The Rascalz in tag team action.

The night wrapped up with an eight man Tornado Tag Team match that saw Mistico, Kevin Knight, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong come out on top against David Finlay, Clark Connors, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in a fast paced main event.

AEW Collision Results April 2 Canada Life Centre Winnipeg Manitoba Canada

• AEW Tag Team Championship match: FTR defeated Mo Jabai and London Lightning. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage attacked after the match

• AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Ava Lawless and Kristara

• AEW TBS Championship Open Challenge: Willow Nightingale pinned Hikaru Shida

• AEW Continental Championship match: Jon Moxley defeated Anthony Bowens. Will Ospreay attacked after the match

• Tommaso Ciampa pinned Juice Robinson

• Mark Davis and Andrade El Idolo defeated The Rascalz

• Eight Man Tornado Tag: Mistico, Kevin Knight, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong defeated David Finlay, Clark Connors, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta