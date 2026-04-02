New Filing Claims WWE Executives Were Told Of Vince McMahon Relationship

New legal filings in the lawsuit brought by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE are shedding further light on who within the company may have been aware of the alleged relationship and how it was handled internally.

Grant submitted a memorandum on Wednesday pushing back against efforts by WWE and McMahon to move the case into private arbitration. Her legal team argues that the non disclosure agreement she signed should not be considered valid, insisting it should not block her from pursuing the matter in open court.

Included in the filing is an April 1 declaration where Grant outlines conversations she claims to have had with McMahon about senior leadership being informed. According to the document, McMahon allegedly told her he personally disclosed the sexual nature of their relationship to WWE President Nick Khan and former COO Brad Blum in March 2021.

“Vince then informed me that he had spoken privately with Nick Khan and Brad Blum during which he formally disclosed the sexual nature of his relationship with me,” the filing states. “He said they expressed concern and one questioned whether I could be trusted. Vince told me he provided them with assurances about my loyalty, character, that I would never do something to hurt WWE, and that I would sooner jump off the balcony than hurt anyone. He told me that, with these assurances, Nick and Brad were ultimately supportive.”

The filing also addresses the exit of former WWE General Counsel Brian Nurse. Grant alleges that McMahon indicated company leadership viewed her as a liability and took action to remove her from the legal department.

“He revealed that the former General Counsel, Brian Nurse, had highly suspected or knew about Vince’s sexual relationship with me, and he brought it to the attention of Vince’s office during a meeting with Brad,” the filing states. “As a result, Vince then flicked his wrist and stated it was handled. I understood this to mean that the General Counsel had identified Vince’s conduct with me as a liability to the Executive Office and was subsequently terminated.”

Nurse, who joined WWE in 2018, left the company in November 2020. Blum later exited WWE in May 2024. As of now, neither Khan nor Blum have publicly responded to the allegations outlined in the latest filing.