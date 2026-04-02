Chris Jericho Believed To Have Signed New AEW Deal After Surprise Dynamite Arrival

Chris Jericho is widely believed to have locked in a new agreement with AEW, according to backstage sentiment coming out of Wednesday’s Dynamite taping.

His arrival in Winnipeg raised eyebrows. Jericho reportedly didn’t appear backstage until just moments before the show went live, being driven straight into the venue roughly two minutes before broadcast and heading immediately to the gorilla position for his entrance.

After his in-ring segment, Jericho remained active behind the scenes. He filmed additional material, took part in a photo shoot, and spent time meeting talent he hadn’t previously worked with.

The appearance follows weeks of speculation surrounding his future, with talk of discussions involving both AEW and WWE. Within AEW, there had been growing confidence in recent days that Jericho would be staying put, particularly with his Cornerstone trademark filing aligning more closely with AEW plans. WWE discussions, meanwhile, reportedly never developed into firm creative direction for any major shows earlier this year.

As of now, AEW has yet to officially confirm the details or duration of any new agreement.