NXT Star Tipped As Future Best Women’s Wrestler In The United States And WWE

Dave Meltzer is making a bold call on NXT standout Kendal Grey, and he is not holding back.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer praised Grey following her recent match with Lola Vice, going as far as to say she could become the greatest women’s wrestler the United States has ever produced. He even claimed she is already ahead of Mercedes Moné at the same point in her career.

“She’s gonna be the best woman wrestler this country has ever produced,” Meltzer said. “She’s way better than Mercedes was at the same stage. I’m not saying she’s going to be the biggest star, but in the ring, who’s even at her level of wrestling in the past, present or future? There’s nobody.”

The praise came after Grey’s bout with Vice, which ended in a controversial finish and set up a triple threat match at NXT Stand and Deliver, also featuring champion Jacy Jayne.

Meltzer highlighted the technical side of the match, pointing to the mix of amateur wrestling and MMA-style transitions, especially impressive given how early Grey is in her career. Bryan Alvarez echoed that sentiment, noting the smooth transitions throughout and calling attention to the finish, where Grey countered a guillotine choke into a Northern Lights suplex.

Grey brings a strong amateur background into WWE. She is a three-time NAIA champion from Life University and was a finalist for USA Wrestling’s Women’s Wrestler of the Year in 2023. After signing through WWE’s NIL program in early 2023, she has steadily built momentum in NXT, winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline 2025 and becoming the longest-reigning Evolve Women’s Champion. She also competes as part of WrenQCC alongside Wren Sinclair.

NXT Stand and Deliver is set for Saturday, April 4.

Elsewhere on the same show, Meltzer revealed that the WrestleMania match between Gunther and Seth Rollins was not locked in until recently. The bout was finalized only after Bronson Reed’s injury created an opening, while Bron Breakker has been cleared but was held back due to timing, as WWE sees a future Rollins program as a major long-term play.

Meltzer and Alvarez will also be part of WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas for the Wrestling Observer 2026 Convention, which includes live show tapings, meet and greets, watch parties, and fan events across the weekend.