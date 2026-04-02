×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Report Reveals When John Cena Agreed To Host WWE WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 02, 2026
Report Reveals When John Cena Agreed To Host WWE WrestleMania 42

There is a new update on how plans came together for John Cena to host WWE WrestleMania 42.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there were no discussions in place for Cena to take on the hosting role at the time of his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025. The report notes that the idea only surfaced later, with Cena being approached in February, when he agreed to the role.

WWE is said to have moved forward with the decision as a way to boost ticket sales for WrestleMania 42, leaning on Cena’s star power to generate additional interest in the event.

It was also reported that Cena has signed a new long term agreement with WWE, though the deal does not include any future in ring competition.

Cena confirmed the news himself on March 30 through a video shared on social media, officially announcing that he will serve as host for this year’s WrestleMania.

Outside of WWE, Cena remains active in Hollywood and is currently working on a new comedy film, One Attempt Remaining, directed by Kay Cannon and featuring a cast that includes Kate McKinnon, Jennifer Garner, and Amy Carrero.




↯ WIN with WNS ↯

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Apr. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Apr. 8th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Apr. 10th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Rebellion 2026

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 11th 2026

#rebellion

AEW Dynasty 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Apr. 12th 2026

#dynasty

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Apr. 13th 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy