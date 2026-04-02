Report Reveals When John Cena Agreed To Host WWE WrestleMania 42

There is a new update on how plans came together for John Cena to host WWE WrestleMania 42.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there were no discussions in place for Cena to take on the hosting role at the time of his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025. The report notes that the idea only surfaced later, with Cena being approached in February, when he agreed to the role.

WWE is said to have moved forward with the decision as a way to boost ticket sales for WrestleMania 42, leaning on Cena’s star power to generate additional interest in the event.

It was also reported that Cena has signed a new long term agreement with WWE, though the deal does not include any future in ring competition.

Cena confirmed the news himself on March 30 through a video shared on social media, officially announcing that he will serve as host for this year’s WrestleMania.

Outside of WWE, Cena remains active in Hollywood and is currently working on a new comedy film, One Attempt Remaining, directed by Kay Cannon and featuring a cast that includes Kate McKinnon, Jennifer Garner, and Amy Carrero.