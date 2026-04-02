LA Knight Crashes IShowSpeed Stream And Leaves Him In Tears Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE’s road to WrestleMania 42 took an unexpected turn on Thursday, playing out live on an IShowSpeed stream instead of inside the ring.

The fallout stems from Raw earlier this week, where Speed accidentally blasted LA Knight with brass knuckles during a chaotic segment. That moment didn’t go unanswered.

Knight stormed Speed’s live stream, confronting the social media star in front of thousands watching in real time. Speed quickly tried to smooth things over, apologizing and insisting he never meant to get involved. Knight wasn’t interested in hearing it. He responded with payback, launching Speed straight into his streaming setup.

The stream itself had been built around a challenge, with Speed refusing to end it until someone made him laugh or cry. Knight made sure of the outcome. The broadcast abruptly ended with Speed in tears following the attack.

Before things turned physical, Knight revealed he had arranged for Speed to appear on Raw in Houston next Monday, April 6, to settle the situation face to face.

As of now, WWE is still working toward a WrestleMania 42 match featuring Speed teaming with Logan Paul and Austin Theory against Knight and The Usos. There remains a fallback option of scaling it down to a tag match, with Speed and Knight in opposing corners, if Speed is not ready to compete.

Speed’s involvement has been building for weeks. He appeared on the March 23 episode of Raw, where Danhausen “cursed” him in a backstage segment. Since then, Speed has leaned into the storyline, playing up a streak of bad luck both in WWE and in his online content.

With a massive online reach that includes over 50 million YouTube subscribers, 50 million TikTok followers, and 46 million on Instagram, Speed’s crossover into WWE continues to bring a different kind of spotlight to the WrestleMania build.