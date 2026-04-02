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AAA Stars Set For Action Figure Debut As Mattel Gets Approval

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 02, 2026
AAA Stars Set For Action Figure Debut As Mattel Gets Approval

Wrestling fans could soon see a new wave of collectible figures, as talent from AAA may be heading to toy shelves before the year wraps up.

A new report notes that Mattel has officially received approval to move forward with producing action figures based on AAA stars. Among the names being prioritised early is Mr. Iguana, signalling that some of the promotion’s most recognisable personalities could be featured in the initial rollout.

Current plans are said to be aiming for a fall release window, with the first wave expected to arrive later this year if timelines hold.

This development follows closely behind the recent launch of WWE 2K26, which already brought several AAA names into the spotlight as playable characters. The base game includes El Hijo del Vikingo, Mr. Iguana, Flammer, and Psycho Clown, while additional downloadable content scheduled for later in the year is set to expand that lineup with Lady Shani, Octagon Jr., La Parka, and Pagano.

The push to integrate AAA talent across multiple platforms comes after WWE confirmed its acquisition of a controlling stake in the promotion during the Countdown to WrestleMania broadcast in 2025. WWE now holds 51 percent ownership, with Mexico based holding company Fillip retaining the remaining 49 percent.




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