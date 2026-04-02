AEW Dynamite Results - April 1st, 2026

AEW Dynamite Results 4.2.26: Winnipeg Welcomes Jericho, Omega & MJF Go Face-To-Face

AEW kicks off its Canadian tour tonight with Dynamite LIVE from Winnipeg, featuring hometown stars, a loaded card, and a major World Title contract signing.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

Chris Jericho Opens The Show…Sort Of

Tony Schiavone is in the ring to begin the advertised contract signing, but before he can get going, pyro hits and out comes Chris Jericho to a big hometown reaction, complete with “Judas.”

Jericho takes his sweet time soaking it in, playing to the crowd for what feels like forever. After milking the reaction dry, he finally grabs a mic and simply declares:

“WINNIPEG! AEW! I’M HOME!”

And…that’s it. Short, sweet, and very Jericho.

Backstage Attack: Ospreay Targets Moxley

We cut backstage where Will Ospreay is assaulting Jon Moxley. Wheeler Yuta tries to step in and gets dropped for his trouble. Security eventually separates Ospreay, while Marina Shafir checks on Mox.

Contract Signing: MJF vs. Kenny Omega

Back in the ring, it’s time for business.

MJF heads out first and wastes no time signing the contract. Kenny Omega follows to a massive hometown reaction and also signs immediately.

Omega cuts off MJF before he can launch into his usual routine, telling him to “shut the hell up” (in English and French). He calls out MJF’s act, saying the fans aren’t here for him, they’re here for the best wrestler in the world.

Omega references his real-life health struggles and promises to take the title, even calling himself the “God of Professional Wrestling” if it means taking MJF down.

MJF fires back with a typically savage response, mocking Omega’s injuries, his past, and even bringing up his health issues in brutal fashion. That gets Omega heated, but he stops short of physicality due to the contract stipulations.

Enter “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who backs up Omega and challenges MJF to a match tonight. MJF accepts, insults Canada, and declares himself an “American Hero” heading into the main event.

Kenny Omega, Brody King & Jack Perry vs. The Gates of Agony & Ricochet

Winners: Omega, King & Perry

We kick off the in-ring action with a chaotic trios bout.

Omega and Ricochet tease starting, but Bishop Kaun steps in instead. Things break down quickly, with frequent tags, distractions, and plenty of outside chaos, standard Rick Knox rules apply.

Brody King runs wild with power offense, while Jack Perry brings the high-flying, including a big moonsault to the floor. Omega eventually takes over with Snap Dragons for everyone.

After a wild finishing stretch featuring dives, counters, and near-falls, Omega connects with the V-Trigger and finishes Ricochet with the One-Winged Angel.

Fun, fast-paced opener with a little bit of everything.

Willow Nightingale Issues Open Challenge

Backstage, TBS Champion Willow Nightingale announces she’ll defend her title tomorrow night on Collision. No opponent yet, open challenge is on the table.

Copeland & Cage Send A Message

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage go hunting for FTR but instead find Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Wrong place, wrong time.

They get laid out with chairs as Copeland and Cage send a message ahead of Collision.

PAC vs. Will Ospreay

Winner: Will Ospreay

PAC jumps Ospreay during his entrance and immediately targets the neck.

The match is as good as you’d expect, hard-hitting, fast-paced, and technically sharp. PAC stays focused on Ospreay’s neck throughout, while Ospreay fights from underneath.

PAC hits Black Arrow and transitions into the Brutalizer, but Ospreay survives. In a slick finish, Ospreay counters into a roll-up to steal the win.

Post-match, PAC keeps the beatdown going until Ospreay fights back. The Death Riders hit the ring, and things get ugly until Moxley steps in, warning Ospreay that next time, things might not end the same way.

Excellent match with smart psychology.

Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor & Mina Shirakawa vs. Thekla, Skye Blue & Julia Hart

Winners: Hayter, Windsor & Shirakawa

Fast-paced trios action here with plenty of quick tags and interference.

Mina continues to get strong reactions, while Hayter brings the power. After the usual multi-woman chaos breaks down, Hayter plants Julia Hart with the Hayterade for the win.

Solid match that kept things moving.

Darby Allin Calls Out MJF, Callis Family Responds

Darby Allin hits the ring and calls out MJF, saying he wants the AEW World Title.

Instead, Don Callis appears and says MJF has an offer: if Darby beats Andrade at Dynasty, he’ll get a title shot.

The Don Callis Family teases a beatdown, but Jack Perry, Brody King, and eventually Kenny Omega even the odds.

Darby and Omega share a tense moment before Darby exits.

Main Event: AEW World Title Eliminator Match

MJF vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Winner: MJF

MJF leans hard into the “American Hero” gimmick here, complete with over-the-top patriotism.

Bailey brings the speed and striking, landing multiple kicks and aerial attacks, including a near-fall off the Ultimo Weapon.

MJF, as expected, goes to the eyes and uses every shortcut possible. After surviving Bailey’s offense, MJF spikes him with a Tombstone on the apron and follows with the Heat Seeker for the win.

Strong main event with a classic styles clash.

Post-Match Angle

MJF continues the attack until Kenny Omega runs down to make the save. MJF bails, and Omega helps Bailey back to his feet as the show goes off the air.

Final Thoughts